Alexandra Hardiman
Profile of Alexandra Hardiman.htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 18:53 IST
Hindustan Times
Alexandra Hardiman is the head of news product at Facebook, where her role involves working closely with news organisations to monetise and develop new formats, and curb fake news on the social media network.
Before she stepped into her new role, Hardiman was heading Facebook’s pages team. Prior to this, she was the vice president of The New York Times’s product team, leading its mobile and news product teams.