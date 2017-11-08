Ash Tewari, chairman of urology, Mount Sinai Hospital

Ashutosh (Ash) K Tewari is a world-renowned urologist and prostate cancer specialist. He is the chairman of the Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, New York.

Tewari leads a multidisciplinary team committed to improving prostate cancer treatment, research and education. The Tewari Lab is working on unlocking the genomic causes of prostate cancer.

Tewari has performed over 5,000 robotic radical prostatectomy surgeries and is the author of several textbooks on prostate cancer and robotic surgery. In 2012, he was awarded the American Urological Association’s Gold Cystoscope Award.