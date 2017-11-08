Ashwini Asokan is the chief executive officer and co-founder of MAD Street Den, a Chennai-based startup that is dedicated to providing artificial intelligence and computer vision based solutions for businesses.

Asokan, a Carnegie Mellon alumnus,is a designer and cultural researcher by training. Her team teaches machines to see and experience the world like humans. Before she started MAD Street Den, Asokan led the Mobile Innovation Portfolio as part of Intel Labs in California, driving research and development of cutting-edge mobile products.