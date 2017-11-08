 Bianca Jagger, human rights advocate | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Bianca Jagger, human rights advocate

Bianca Jagger, social and human rights advocate, is a speaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 19:52 IST
Hindustan Times
Social activist Bianca Jagger.
Bianca Jagger is known for her advocacy work in the arena of human rights, social justice and environmental protection. She has worked with organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Washington Office for Latin America in these areas.

She founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation, which works towards ending violence against women, addressing the threat of climate change and supporting the rights of indigenous peoples.

