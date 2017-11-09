 Bianca Jagger profile | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bianca Jagger profile

Profile of Bianca Jagger.

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 09, 2017 11:43 IST
Bianca Jagger is a social and human rights advocate.
Bianca Jagger is a social and human rights advocate.

Bianca Jagger is known for her advocacy work in human rights, social justice and environmental protection. She has worked with organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Washington Office for Latin America in these areas.

She founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation, which works towards ending violence against women, addressing the threat of climate change and supporting the rights of indigenous peoples.

more from htlsspeakersbio
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you