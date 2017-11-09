Bianca Jagger profile
Updated: Nov 09, 2017 11:43 IST
Bianca Jagger is known for her advocacy work in human rights, social justice and environmental protection. She has worked with organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Washington Office for Latin America in these areas.
She founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation, which works towards ending violence against women, addressing the threat of climate change and supporting the rights of indigenous peoples.