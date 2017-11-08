 Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 18:16 IST
Hindustan Times

Dr Abdullah Abdullah is an Afghan politician who was made the country’s chief executive, an extra-constitutional position created for him, after the 2014 elections. He served as the minister of foreign affairs from 2001 to 2005.

Abdullah is a doctor by profession. During the Soviet-Afghan war, he coordinated treatment for resistance fighters and civilian population. He rose to national prominence for his work as a senior member of the Northern Alliance, a military front against the Taliban. In 2010, Abdullah created the National Coalition of Afghanistan, the country’s main opposition movement.

