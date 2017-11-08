 Dr Madhav Dhodapkar | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Dr Madhav Dhodapkar

Profile of Dr Madhav Dhodapkar.

Nov 08, 2017
Dr Madhav Dhodapkar, professor of immunobiology at the Yale Cancer Center.

Madhav Dhodapkar is the Arthur H Bunker and Isabel Bunker professor of medicine (hematology) and professor of Immunobiology at the Yale Cancer Center. His research is in the area of immunobiology of myeloma and the development of novel biological approaches to treat cancer.

Dhodapkar earned his medical degree in 1987 from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and went on to complete his residency in internal medicine at the St. Louis University Hospital. He was a faculty member at the Rockefeller University and the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

