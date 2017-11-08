Dr Rola Hallam, Medical Director, Hand In Hand For Syria

Rola Hallam is a British-Syrian doctor. She is the Medical Director of Hand in Hand for Syria, a UK-based Syrian-led humanitarian and development organisation that delivers food and medical aid.

The organisation supports 80 field hospitals, operates a pediatric hospital in northern Syria and fills a significant gap void in the war-ravaged country’s medical infrastructure. Hallam has worked in sub-Saharan Africa, but her work in Syria has turned her into a global advocate against war.