Ensemble Zohra, Afghan Women’s Orchestra

Ensemble Zohra is the first ever all-girl orchestra from Afghanistan.

It started with fewer than ten players at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, but now has over 30 young musicians. The members of the ensemble are aged between 13 to 20, and often brave threats or hardships to pursue their musical passions.

Ensemble Zohra is featured on “The Rosegarden of Light”, an album released via the UK label Toccata Classics and distributed internationally by Naxos. Despite threats to their safety, Ensemble Zohra performed at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year.