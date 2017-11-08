Farah Mohamed, CEO, Malala Fund
Farah Mohamed, the CEO of Malala Fund is a speaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.
Farah Mohammad heads the Malala Fund, which was co-founded by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin to work for girls’ rights and education.
Before her stint at the Malala Fund, Farah was the founder and CEO of G(irls)20, an organisation dedicated to girls’ education and female labour force participation. She has also worked for several foundations and senior Canadian politicians.