Gaggan Anand, Master chef

Gaggan Anand is the owner and executive chef of the Indian restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kolkata-born Anand was a drummer in local rock bands before he pursued his culinary career. He started his career with the Taj group and trained under Spain’s noted chef Ferran Adrià.

Anand moved to Bangkok where he started Gaggan in 2010. The restaurant serves ‘progressive Indian cuisine’ and was named as Asia’s best restaurant three years in a row on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. The restaurant placed 7th overall in the world in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2017.

Anand plans to close Gaggan in 2020 to start a 10 seat restaurant that opens only on weekends in Fukuoka, Japan.