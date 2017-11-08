 K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief minister of Telangana | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief minister of Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao is a speaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

Nov 08, 2017
Hindustan Times
K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, became the first ever chief minister of Telangana when the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Rao was a four-time member of the legislative assembly from the Telugu Desam party and was a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government. In 2001, he founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to demand separate statehood. When elections were held in 2014, Rao’s party swept to power without the aid of the Congress or the BJP.

