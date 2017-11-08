 Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd

Mukesh Ambani is a speaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 18:28 IST
Hindustan Times
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is the chairman, managing director and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a Fortune Global 500 company and India’s most valuable company by market value.

His net worth is valued at $41.5 billion. In 2016, Reliance launched 4G service Jio, which has already garnered 130 million customers, sparking a price war in India’s telecom market.

Ambani also owns the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. His private residence Antilla in Mumbai is valued at $1 billion. He has been named as India’s richest person by Forbes magazine since last ten years.

