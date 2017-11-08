Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is the chairman, managing director and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a Fortune Global 500 company and India’s most valuable company by market value.

His net worth is valued at $41.5 billion. In 2016, Reliance launched 4G service Jio, which has already garnered 130 million customers, sparking a price war in India’s telecom market.

Ambani also owns the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. His private residence Antilla in Mumbai is valued at $1 billion. He has been named as India’s richest person by Forbes magazine since last ten years.