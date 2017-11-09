One of the five original supermodels, Naomi Campbell was born in London and caught her break when she was 15 years old. She has graced the covers of more than 500 magazines during her career, and has been featured in campaigns for Burberry, Prada, Versace, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino. In 2017, Naomi was named Contributing Editor of British Vogue by Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.

She was the first black model to appear on the cover of TIME magazine, French Vogue and Russian Vogue as well as the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue. The runway was her domain as she showcased the collections of top designers, including Chanel, Azzedine Alaia, Christian Dior and Versace.

Additionally, Campbell has appeared in countless TV shows, music videos and films, including “The Cosby Show,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Madonna’s “Erotica,” Bob Marley’s “Is This Love”, George Michael’s “Freedom!” and Michael Jackson’s “In The Closet.”

Currently, Campbell stars in the Lee Daniels’ Fox musical drama STAR, playing the role of Rose Crane. She has recently been seen as a recurring guest star on FOX’s breakout hit drama “Empire” and FX’s “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

Campbell executive produced and appeared as a supermodel coach on Oxygen’s acclaimed series “The Face,” which aired in the US in 2012 and 2013. In her role as executive producer, she brought in fashion designers, photographers, publications, products and contest partners, and created unique, real-life opportunities for the contestants. The series also aired in the UK and Australia.

Campbell is also responsible for an incredible amount of fundraising and charity work in South Africa and across the globe. She began charity work with Nelson Mandela in 1993, and in 1997 he named her “Honorary Granddaughter” for endless activism. In 2005, she established Fashion For Relief and hosted its first charity fashion show to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Since its conception in 2005, Fashion For Relief has presented shows in New York, London, Cannes, Moscow, Mumbai and Dar es Salaam, and has raised millions of dollars for various causes.

In April 2016, Campbell released a limited, two-volume Collector’s Edition book The Art of Beauty designed by British pop art luminary Allen Jones, celebrating her remarkable career amidst the greatest legends of fashion and photography with jaw-dropping images and exclusive autobiographical text.

Campbell continues to be a formidable force in the world of fashion, and has used her success to establish herself as an entrepreneur whilst always helping others in need through her charity work.