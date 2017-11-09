Narendra Modi is India’s 14th Prime Minister. He is a BJP member of Parliament from Varanasi and was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

Modi had a humble beginning as he helped his father sell tea as a child, and later, ran his own stall. He has a longstanding association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and started his political career as a pracharak.

Modi led the BJP in the 2014 general election, which gave the party a majority in the Lok Sabha, the first time a single party had achieved this since 1984. He has launched several high-profile campaigns since he came to power, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India and Digital India initiatives. His government took the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes and put in place the Goods and Services Tax.