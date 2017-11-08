Neeraj Kakkar is the co-founder of Hector Beverages, the company that makes Paper Boat drinks. The company’s flagship product was Tzinga, an energy drink.

Paper Boat has quickly made a name for itself as the go-to brand for packaged traditional drinks, with flavours such as Aam Panna, Jalzeera and Aamras on offer. The company was also credited for its innovative packaging, using Doypack, which was originally developed to carry beverages in space.

Kakkar is a graduate from the Wharton Business School and worked with Coca Cola India for eight years before starting his own company.