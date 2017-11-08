Raman Singh, chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Raman Singh is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the chief minister of Chhattisgarh for the last 13 years. He was the union minister of state for commerce and industry from 1999 to 2003.

Singh is an Ayurvedic doctor by profession. His implementation of the public distribution system, welfare schemes and infrastructural development in the Maoism-affected state has won him three terms as chief minister.