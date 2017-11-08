Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister of law and justice and information technology
Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is a speaker at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.
Ravi Shankar Prasad is a lawyer by profession and heads the law and information technology ministries in the Narendra Modi-led government. Prasad has been a member of Parliament since 2000.
The senior Supreme Court advocate has held several key posts in the Bharatiya Janta Party and is a spokesperson of the current government. He is leading efforts to revive India’s telecom sector.
The Modi government’s flagship Digital India programme, which aims to build a synergy between good governance and the use of information technology, is being implemented under Prasad’s leadership.