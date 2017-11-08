 Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister of law and justice and information technology | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister of law and justice and information technology

Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is a speaker at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 18:14 IST
Hindustan Times
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister for law and justice and information technology.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister for law and justice and information technology. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Ravi Shankar Prasad is a lawyer by profession and heads the law and information technology ministries in the Narendra Modi-led government. Prasad has been a member of Parliament since 2000.

The senior Supreme Court advocate has held several key posts in the Bharatiya Janta Party and is a spokesperson of the current government. He is leading efforts to revive India’s telecom sector.

The Modi government’s flagship Digital India programme, which aims to build a synergy between good governance and the use of information technology, is being implemented under Prasad’s leadership.

