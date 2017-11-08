Salman Khan, actor

Salman Khan is one of India’s biggest film actors, with a career spanning more than twenty-five years. He has delivered a series of blockbuster hits that have made hundreds of crores of rupees at the box office.

Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. His first leading role was in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. Khan runs a non-profit organisation, Being Human, and is known to have mentored Bollywood actors including Varun Dhawan and Athiya Shetty.