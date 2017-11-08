Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder of mobile payments company, Paytm. He is the youngest Indian billionaire in the Forbes list with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

An Aligargh boy, he went to a Hindi medium school, and faced discrimination as he couldn’t speak fluent English. He would read the same book in Hindi and in English to learn the language. Now, Sharma is on the verge of fulfilling his biggest ever dream – building a banking business that will have more customers than India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India.