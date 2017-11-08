 Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is a speaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 18:22 IST
Hindustan Times
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder of mobile payments company, Paytm. He is the youngest Indian billionaire in the Forbes list with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

An Aligargh boy, he went to a Hindi medium school, and faced discrimination as he couldn’t speak fluent English. He would read the same book in Hindi and in English to learn the language. Now, Sharma is on the verge of fulfilling his biggest ever dream – building a banking business that will have more customers than India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India.

