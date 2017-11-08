Yogi Adityanath was appointed as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state polls in 2017. He renounced his family at 21 to become a monk and is the high priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple.

Adityanath was a member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms since 1998. He is the founder of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a Hindu nationalist group.

During his six months in power, Adityanath announced a blanket ban on cow-smuggling, announced farm loan waivers and introduced “anti-Romeo” squads to crack down on harassment of women on the streets.