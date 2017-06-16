 “Baap, baap hota hai”- Fans spice up India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
ICC champions trophy

“Baap, baap hota hai”- Fans spice up India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final

India will clash for the first time against Pakistan in an ICC Champions Trophy final and social media has gone berserk with a war of words, mostly centered around Father’s Day

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 16, 2017 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy final might be on Sunday, but Indian fans have already begun the social media war of words. (REUTERS)

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday but the rivalry and war of words have already started off the pitch with fans of both the countries desperate to see their team lift the silverware.

June 18 is also internationally celebrated as ‘Father’s Day’ and the term ‘Baap Baap hota hai’(Father is always a father) has already been doing the rounds on social media. Not only will India and Pakistan clash on the cricket field, the two teams will lock horns in the Hockey World League semifinals and thus, for a sports aficionado, it is Super Sunday.

READ | Virat Kohli continues supreme ODI form, becomes fastest to 8000 runs

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag upped the ante on his official Twitter handle as he referred to Bangladesh as India’s grandson and Pakistan as its son.

Taking jibes at opponents isn’t something new when an India-Pakistan tie is on the cards and veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor ensured that there was nothing held back. He wrote on his official Twitter handle and it didn’t go down well with a few of his followers though, mostly Pakistanis, who urged the actor to show more respect towards his opponents.

Two India-Pakistan clashes on the same day isn’t something one finds too often, especially given that bilateral ties between the two have come to a halt ever since tension on the border has aggravated over the past couple of years. However, there were a few as well who tried to tone down the hype and wanted others to look at the tie as just a clash between two finalists.

READ | Pakistan cricket team accused of match-fixing by former captain Aamer Sohail?

This is the second time the two teams will meet in a final of an ICC event — the last time being around 10 years back when India beat Pakistan to lift the ICC World T20 trophy in 2007.

