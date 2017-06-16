“Baap, baap hota hai”- Fans spice up India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday but the rivalry and war of words have already started off the pitch with fans of both the countries desperate to see their team lift the silverware.

June 18 is also internationally celebrated as ‘Father’s Day’ and the term ‘Baap Baap hota hai’(Father is always a father) has already been doing the rounds on social media. Not only will India and Pakistan clash on the cricket field, the two teams will lock horns in the Hockey World League semifinals and thus, for a sports aficionado, it is Super Sunday.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag upped the ante on his official Twitter handle as he referred to Bangladesh as India’s grandson and Pakistan as its son.

Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.

Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

Taking jibes at opponents isn’t something new when an India-Pakistan tie is on the cards and veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor ensured that there was nothing held back. He wrote on his official Twitter handle and it didn’t go down well with a few of his followers though, mostly Pakistanis, who urged the actor to show more respect towards his opponents.

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

Rishi Kapoor calls India, "baap" of Pakistan and then calls Pakistanis "suar ki aulad." Wahhh! — Zai (@Zaishe57) June 15, 2017

Two India-Pakistan clashes on the same day isn’t something one finds too often, especially given that bilateral ties between the two have come to a halt ever since tension on the border has aggravated over the past couple of years. However, there were a few as well who tried to tone down the hype and wanted others to look at the tie as just a clash between two finalists.

This Baap Beta bullshit is so lame. We have met total 195 times in international cricket, Pakistan leads 90 to India's 62 wins. Period. — Osama Bin Liaqat Mir (@oblmir) June 15, 2017

This is the second time the two teams will meet in a final of an ICC event — the last time being around 10 years back when India beat Pakistan to lift the ICC World T20 trophy in 2007.