Champions Trophy 2017: Mohammed Shami loses cool over ‘Baap Kaun Hai’ taunts

Pakistan created history as they defeated India by 180 runs to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy and complete the treble of major ICC tournaments. This was Pakistan’s first win over India in an ICC event since 2009 and it was also a record margin of victory in ICC events in the final.

Following the result, there was despair and joy in India and Pakistan. The Pakistani fans had a field day on social media, celebrating the result but indulging in plenty of mocking and vitriol. One such incident has come to light during the final.

A video has emerged on Twitter where the Indian team is heading back into the pavilion after losing the match and the Pakistani fans are mocking them. One fan, in particular, shouted ‘Baap Kaun Hai’ (Who is your father) to Mohammed Shami when he passed by. Hearing this, Shami stopped and turned back as he looked to confront the fan. However, MS Dhoni stepped in and diffused a potentially ugly situation.

Trouble before final

The ‘Baap Kaun hai’ comment was already trending before the start of the final between India and Pakistan. Several celebrities like former India cricketer and current commentator Virender Sehwag as well as Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor had mocked Pakistan’s poor record in ICC events against India and had used the father analogy to put their point through. This led to several Indian fans going after Pakistan on the occasion of Father’s Day, on the day the match was played.

Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.

Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

The reaction of fans from both sides has already soured a joyous occasion. Before the start of the tournament, Pakistan were ranked No.8 and were not considered to be serious contenders for the title. However, after losing to India in the first game by a big margin, Pakistan engineered a spectacular turnaround that saw them win their next five matches to win the title.