ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan - most memorable final clashes

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is all set to create history on June 18, 2017. After 46 years of ODI cricket, India and Pakistan are clashing in the final of a major ICC ODI event for the first time. It is a dream match for the millions of fans from both sides. Finally, an India vs Pakistan clash in the final of a big event.

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team have a dominant record against Pakistan in ICC events. They have a 6-0 record in ICC 50-over World Cups, 5-0 scoreline in ICC World T20s and a 2-2 head-to-head record in the ICC Champions Trophy, giving India a magnificent scoreline of 13-2 over Pakistan.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s team, however, have a better head-to-head record in overall contests, winning 72 and losing 52 in 128 ODIs so far.

The winner of the final will create history in one way or the other. India will become the first team to win the Champions Trophy thrice while Pakistan will become the third team after India and the west Indies to win the treble of ICC events.

However, heading into the final, this is one stat that will please Pakistan fans.

In 10 major tournament finals beginning from the Benson and Hedges World Championships in Australia in 1984/85, India and Pakistan have contested 10 finals in multi-nation tournaments and Pakistan have emerged winners seven times. India have won only thrice.

What will alarm India is that the last time the team won the final against Pakistan was way back in 1998 in Dhaka, when Hrishikesh Kanitkar’s last ball heroics helped the team chase down a record score.

Heading into the summit clash, here is a look back at the list of the most memorable India vs Pakistan final encounters in triangular and multi-nation series

1) Benson and Hedges Championships (1984/85)

Kapil Dev of Indian cricket team is congratulated by wicketkeeper Sadanand Viswanath and teammates after he scalped the wicket of Pakistan cricket team’s Qasim Umar during the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket final at the MCG, Melbourne, Australia, on March 10, 1985. (Getty Images)

Venue: Melbourne

Result: India won by eight wickets

What happened: This was the first clash between the arch-rivals in the final of anu major tournament. Pakistan chose to bat but they were bowled for 176, with Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan taking three wickets each.

Fifties from Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth propelled India to a magnificent eight-wicket win. Following their triumph in the 1983 World Cup, this title made India kings of the world.

2) Austral-Asia Cup (1985/86)

Venue: Sharjah

Result: Pakistan won by one wicket

What happened: This was the match that scarred India and gave Pakistan the mental edge for years in ODI contests. India notched up 245/7 with Sunil Gavaskar smashing 92. For Pakistan, Javed Miandad held firm and hammered his way to a glorious century.

However, in a dramatic final over bowled by Chetan Sharma, four runs were needed off one ball with one wicket remaining. Sharma bowled a full toss and Miandad slammed it into the stands for a famous win. The manner in which India lost had a telling impact in their psyche for a long time in contests against Pakistan.

3) Wills Trophy (1991/92)

Venue: Sharjah

Result: Pakistan won by 72 runs

What happened: This match heralded the arrival of teen sensation Aaqib Javed. After Pakistan had notched up 262/6, Javed stepped up and took a hat-trick by dismissing Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar for a golden duck. He finished with 7/37, the besty figures by a bowler in ODIs for some time as India lost by 72 runs.

4) Austral-Asia Cup (1993/94)

Venue: Sharjah

Result: Pakistan won by 39 runs

What happened: Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali slammed fifties to help Pakistan reach 250/6 and their bowlers stepped up with a magnificent performance to help the team continue their domination over India in Sharjah with a comfortable win.

5) Silver Jubilee Cup (1997/98)

Venue: Dhaka

Result: India won the three-match finals 2-1

What happened: Sachin Tendulkar blasted a magnificent 95 to help India to a thumping eight-wicket win in the first match. However, Pakistan fought back and registered a four-wicket win to level the finals. Heading into the last match, Saeed Anwar and Ijaz Ahmed slammed centuries to help Pakistan notch up a mammoth 314/5.

India were boosted by a magnificent 124 from Sourav Ganguly and a brilliant 82 from Robin Singh. However, with 9 runs needed off the last over, Hrishikesh Kanitkar slammed the second-last ball from Sqalain Mushtaq to the boundary as India won by three wickets and achieved a record chase.

6) Pepsi Cup (1998/99)

Venue: Bangalore

Result: Pakistan won by 123 runs

What happened: Inzamam-ul-Haq’s brilliant 91 helped Pakistan to 291/8 but a magnificent bowling performance from Azhar Mahmood, where he picked up 5/38 bowled India out for 168 to help Pakistan win the match by a massive margin of 123 runs.

7) Coca Cola Cup (1998/99)

Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin during the Pepsi Cup final in Sharjah. (Getty Images)

Venue: Sharjah

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets

What happened: Wasim Akram struck twice in the first over and he finished with figures of 8-3-11-3 as India were bowled out for 125.

Pakistan did not face any difficulty as they chased down the target to once again prolong India’s agony in world event finals.

8) Kitply Cup (2008)

Pakistan cricket team’s Shahid Afridi (C) celebrates the dismissal of Indian cricket team’s Yuvraj Singh (R) during the final at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on June 14, 2008. (Getty Images)

Venue: Dhaka

Result: Pakistan won by 25 runs

What happened: Salman Butt and Younis Khan slammed centuries to propel Pakistan to 315/3. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni kept India in the game with some brilliant fifties but Umar Gul’s 4/57 shut the door on India and they lost the match by 25 runs.