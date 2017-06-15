ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh feted by Sourav Ganguly on his 300th ODI

Yuvraj Singh was the cynosure of all eyes as India played Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final here at Edgbaston cricket ground. Thursday marked Yuvraj’s 300th ODI. (IND v BAN Updates)

Yuvraj Singh became the fifth Indian cricketer and 19th in the world to play a 300 ODIs. He made his debut in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 in Nairobi. (IND v BAN Scorecard)

The 35-year-old Yuvraj was presented a memento by Sourav Ganguly, his first captain. Ganguly is part of the commentary team for the Champions Trophy. The left-hander has scored 4,269 runs in 299 ODIs.

Yuvraj was always a special talent and that’s why I tried to back him,” said Ganguly.

“He remains a match-winner and it’s really an achievement that he has played 300 ODIs...really happy for him,” the former skipper added.

In a fitting gesture, India’s head coach Anil Kumble invited Ganguly to do the honours in a brief ceremony at the Edgbaston cricket ground this morning.

Ganguly played a big role in grooming the likes of Yuvraj and Zaheer Khan, who also made his ODI debut in the Nairobi Champions Trophy that India lost to New Zealand in the final match at the Gymkhana ground.

Yuvraj Singh will travel to the West Indies for the limited overs series in the Caribbean from June 23- July 9. India play five ODIs and one T20 international.

“I want to play for India as long as I am fit and enjoying the game. I have worked hard to return to the Indian team and I am in good space now,” Yuvraj said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli too had paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh.

“He is a total match-winner for India and today is a special day. We will want a special innings from him,” said Kohli.

India will bat second against Bangladesh on what looks like a solid batting deck.