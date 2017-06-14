ICC Champions Trophy: AB De Villiers says sorry after South Africa’s early exit

Captain AB de Villiers has apologised for South Africa’s failure to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament in England and Wales.

South Africa, featuring in Group B of the competition, managed to only beat Sri Lanka, while losing to India and Pakistan as they failed to advance from the group stage.

Despite always being termed as favourites, South Africa haven’t won an ICC tournament since the 1998 Champions Trophy triumph in Bangladesh, earning the tagline of ‘chokers’.

The right-handed batsman, considered a modern-day cricket great, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday: “We are truly and genuinely sorry about the way we performed in this year’s Champions Trophy and we will keep working hard at our game to make it right!”. The caption was accompanied by a short video with a similar message.