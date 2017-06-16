ICC Champions Trophy: Bowling Kedar Jadhav was MS Dhoni’s idea, reveals Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni’s behind-the-scenes role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign once again came to the fore during the semifinal match against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston cricket ground on Thursday. If Kedar Jadhav turned the game for India, it was only after the former skipper advised Virat Kohli to try a part-timer.

Another ‘priceless’ input from MS Dhoni helped Kohli introduce a part-time off spinner like Kedar Jadhav into the attack and how the game changed in India’s favour. India walloped Bangladesh by nine wickets to storm into Sunday’s Champions Trophy final where a newborn Pakistan are waiting.

Handshakes 🤝 selfies 🤳 and signings ✍️ - the post-match wrap up as India celebrate reaching the #CT17 final! pic.twitter.com/qAzOXFlwpe — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

Kohli, whose respect for Dhoni has been quite consistent, revealed that when Hardik Pandya was leaking runs, it was India’s former captain who said that the regulars needed rest and Kedar Jadhav was the right man to clinch a breakthrough.

Kedar Jadhav (6-0-22-2) got the wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession and Bangladesh never recovered from that dual blow. Shakib Al Hasan’s departure only added to the pressure.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur undid their third wicket 123-run stand when both senior batsmen gifted their wickets by playing atrocious strokes on a wicket that was tailor-made for runs.

‘READING BATSMAN’S MIND’

“Kedar’s wickets were a bonus. We wanted to cover up the overs because Hardik was going for runs. MS said Kedar was a good option and that worked for us,” said Kohli.

Kedar Jadhav said his bowling was all about “reading the batsman’s mind”.

“I had six wickets before this and all were top batsmen, not tailenders. Today, I was being guided a lot by MS Dhoni and just by eye contact I knew what lengths to bowl,” said Jadhav.

His impeccable glovework notwithstanding, MS Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room is indeed working wonders. Kohli’s appreciation and now Jadhav’s acknowledgement are testimony enough that Dhoni is here to stay for some time.