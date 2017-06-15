ICC Champions Trophy: Here’s why Shane Warne is wearing an England jersey

If you happen to run into Australian spin legend Shane Warne today, don’t be surprised to see him donning an England jersey and walking around like he’s made peace with his rivals. It’s former India captain Sourav Ganguly who you should credit for Warne’s temporary switching of loyalties.

.@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day ! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 11, 2017

The two had placed a wager on the group game between Australia and England in the ICC Champions Trophy with Sourav Ganguly predicting that Australia would be beaten by England while Shane Warne had pinned his hopes on his national team.

Unfortunately for Warne, England won the match by 40 runs (D/L method) after rain played spoilsport, the hosts topping the group and eliminating Australia from the competition.

.@SGanguly99 You won the bet mate, so here I am wearing the England shirt & yes I'm in a world of hurt ! 😩😩https://t.co/SDAYphZtME pic.twitter.com/KItywKPRIS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 15, 2017

The deal was that Warne had to wear the England jersey for a day if he lost the wager while Ganguly had to wear an Australia shirt. Warne kept his promise, and in a video uploaded by the International Cricket Council on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, the former Australia stalwart could be seen interacting with Ganguly wearing an England jersey.

.@SGanguly99 Trying to get an England ODI shirt sent to me so I can wear it in honour of our bet. Will tweet a picture asap ! 😩 #CT17 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 12, 2017

“Unfortunately, just before the tournament, I was having a function with Sourav (Ganguly) and Sourav said England was going to beat Australia and I said there’s no way England can beat Australia and Australia are gonna win for sure. And we decided that it would hurt more (if) whoever lost will have to wear the Australian shirt (pointing at Ganguly) or the England shirt (pointing at himself). So, Sourav backed England to win, England f***** the Aussies however, horrific, England win and I have to wear the shirt today,” Warne says, before asking Ganguly if he was happy he had kept his promise.

“It suits you actually. It suits you better than the gold and green,” Ganguly jokes before Warne concludes the video stating: “Congratulations Sourav, you win! You’re beating us all the time!”