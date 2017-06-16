ICC Champions Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah wary of mercurial Pakistan ahead of final

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is not surprised to see Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final and has warned that their fierce rivals cannot be underestimated.

Pakistan confounded the predictions of many in sweeping aside hosts and favourites England in Wednesday’s first semi-final, romping to an eight-wicket win.

Their turnaround since a 124-run hammering at the hands of India in their opening group fixture has been impressive, that desperate loss followed by wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka.

And Bumrah, who took 2-39 as India hammered Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi at Edgbaston on Thursday, says Pakistan’s progression to the showpiece at The Oval is evidence of the sport’s idiosyncrasies.

“Not at all [surprised to see Pakistan in the final], not at all because cricket is a funny game,” he said.

“Anything can happen in any game, you cannot become complacent or take anything lightly. We’ve reached the final now so we’ll plan, there are no easy games.

“They’re always a good side. As I said, cricket is a funny game, you cannot take anything lightly, especially Pakistan and you have to give them equal respect.”

Bumrah was not included in India’s squad to travel to the West Indies following the Champions Trophy, but insisted that was due to rotation policy rather than any injury concern.

“I’m fine. They’ve told me to rest so this happens, I’m fine and totally fit,” he said. “No, I’m not disappointed, I’m doing the things I’ve been told to do.”