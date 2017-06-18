ICC Champions Trophy: Statistical highlights from India vs Pakistan final

Pakistan rode Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant hundred and a ferocious spell of bowling from Mohammad Amir to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday. They defeated defending champions India by a record 180 runs to win their third ICC tournament having earlier won the ICC World Cup in 1992 and the World Twenty20 in 2009.

Put in to bat, Pakistan reached 338/4 in 50 overs thanks to a maiden hundred from opener Fakhar Zaman and fifties from Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali. In reply, India were bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs with pacers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali claiming three wickets each. Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer among the Indians with 76 runs from 43 balls.

Here’s a look at all the statistical highlights from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final :

** Pakistan became the sixth team to win the ICC Champions Trophy after South Africa (1998), New Zealand (2000), India (2002 and 2013), Sri Lanka (2002 joint winners with India), West Indies (2004) and Australia (2006 and 2009).

** Pakistan’s 180-run victory against India was the third biggest in Champions Trophy after New Zealand’s 210-run win over United States at The Oval on September 10, 2004 and Sri Lanka’s 206-run victory over Netherlands at Colombo on September 16,2002.

** Pakistan also recorded the biggest victory in terms of runs in any ICC ODI tournaments final. The previous record was Australia’s 125 runs victory over India in 2003 World Cup final at Johannesburg on March 23, 2003.

** Pakistan’s total (338/4) against India was their highest in ICC Champions Trophy. It was also the highest total in a Champions Trophy final after New Zealand’s 265 for six in 49.4 overs against India at Nairobi on October 15, 2000. Pakistan’s previous highest in this event was 302 for nine in 50 overs against India at Centurion on September 26, 2003.

** Fakhar Zaman became the third Pakistani batsman to score a century in Champions Trophy by making 114 off 106 balls on Sunday. He also became the second Pakistani player after Saeed Anwar to score three successive fifty plus innings in ICC Champions Trophy.

** Fakhar Zaman’s hundred on Sunday was the 50th in ICC Champions Trophy history. Thirty eight batsmen have scored centuries till now with India’s Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly, West Indies opener Chris Gayle and South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs contributing three centuries each.

(With inputs from Syed Pervez Qaiser)