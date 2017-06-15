India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score
Live streaming and live cricket score of the second semi-final between India vs Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is available online. India rode on Rohit Sharma’s 11th ton and skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 96 to thrash Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston. The defending champions will now face Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval in a bid to become three-time champions.Batting first, fifties from Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim propelled BAN to 264/7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav took two wickets apiece. (HIGHLIGHTS | LIVE SCORECARD)
Live matches and live streaming in India
In the Indian sub-continent, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be broadcast on STAR Sports India while the event will be live streamed online on Hotstar (both on mobile and internet).
Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)
Following is a list of channels, where ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries:
Australia: Channel 9, Fox Sports
Afghanistan: Lemar TV, Star Sports India
Bangladesh: GTV, Star Sports India
India: DD National (Only India matches), STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports HD 1, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports HD 2, STAR Sports 3, STAR Sports HD 3
New Zealand: Sky Sports, Sky Sports NZ
United Kingdom: ITV 1 & 4, SkySports
USA: ESPN3, Willow TV
Sri Lanka: SLRC Channel Eye, Star Sports India
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Star Sports India
Carribbeans, South America, Central America: ESPN
South Africa: SuperSports
Middle East: OSN Sports
Canada: SportsNet, WillowTV
Pacific Islands, Papua New Guinea: Fiji TV, SKY Pacific
Singapore: Star Cricket Starhub & Singtel
Hong Kong: Star Cricket - PCCW
Netherlands: Fox Sports
Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports 2
Rest of the World: Hotstar