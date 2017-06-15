India vs Bangladesh, full cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final, IND vs BAN full score

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team opted to bowl after winning the toss in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final against Bangladesh in Edgbaston. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim hit half-centuries while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav took two wickets apiece. In reply, India chased down the target of 265 with nine wickets and 59 balls to spare. This was the first encounter between these two teams in this tournament. India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in Sunday’s clash whom they beat in their opening game of the tournament. Catch full cricket score of India vs Bangladesh, 2nd semi-final in Edgbaston here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of IND vs BAN, then click here.