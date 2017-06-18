India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final – A stat breakdown

Finally, cricket will witness a dream match for millions in the sub-continent, India vs Pakistan in the final of a major ICC event. This is the first time India and Pakistan will clash in the final of a major ICC ODI event and it promises to be a tense encounter with plenty at stake.

Since the beginning of ODIs in 1971, India and Pakistan have played in the finals of multi-nation tournaments 10 times, with Pakistan holding the edge. However, India hold a massive advantage over Pakistan in ICC events. Ahead of their crucial match at the Oval, here are some key numbers for both sides.

10 - This will be the first time since 2007 that India and Pakistan clash in the final of a major ICC event. In 2007, both clashed in the final of the World T20 in Johannesburg. India had won the match by five runs.

9 - Number of years since India and Pakistan clashed in the final of a multi-national event. Their last encounter was in Dhaka during the Kitply Cup of 2008 and Pakistan registered a 25-run win.

8 - Number of wins for India in ICC matches against Pakistan. The teams have played each other 10 times in ICC ODI events, with India winning all six matches in the ICC 50-over World Cup while registering two wins in the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan’s two wins have come in this tournament, in 2004 and 2009.

7 - Number of wins for Pakistan in finals against India. Remarkably, both teams have played each other 10 times at this stage with Pakistan having a huge advantage. India’s last win against Pakistan in the final came in 1998, during the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup held in Bangladesh.

5 - Number of centuries by Pakistan batsmen in finals against India. Salman Butt holds the record for the highest individual score with 129 in Dhaka in 2008. Surprisingly, only one Indian batsman has scored a century against Pakistan in the final. Sourav Ganguly (124) is the only Indian batsman to achieve this feat.

2 - Number of five-wicket hauls by bowlers in finals between India vs Pakistan. Both have come from Pakistan. Aaqib Javed’s 7/37 in the final in Sharjah in 1991 and Azhar Mahmood’s 5/38 in Bangalore in 1999 are the only instances. India’s best bowling performance is 3/29 by Rajesh Chauhan in Sharjah in 1994.

32 - First time since 1984/85 that India are clashing with Pakistan in the final of a multi-national tournament. Their first encounter came in the Benson and Hedges Tournament in Melbourne and India emerged victorious by eight wickets.

14 - Number of fifties by Indian batsmen in finals against Pakistan. In contrast, Pakistan batsmen only have five fifties.