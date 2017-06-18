 India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 18, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
ICC champions trophy

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday was available online. PAK thrashed IND by 180 runs to become the fourth team to complete the ICC treble.

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 18, 2017 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Champions Trophy 2017
Live streaming and live cricket score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday was available online. PAK thrashed IND by 180 runs to become the fourth team to complete the ICC treble.(Getty Images)

Live streaming and live cricket score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday was available online. PAK thrashed IND by 180 runs to become the fourth team to complete the ICC treble. (PREVIEW) (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian sub-continent, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be broadcast on STAR Sports India while the event will be live streamed online on Hotstar (both on mobile and internet).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries:

Australia: Channel 9, Fox Sports

Afghanistan: Lemar TV, Star Sports India

Bangladesh: GTV, Star Sports India

India: DD National (Only India matches), STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports HD 1, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports HD 2, STAR Sports 3, STAR Sports HD 3

New Zealand: Sky Sports, Sky Sports NZ

United Kingdom: ITV 1 & 4, SkySports

USA: ESPN3, Willow TV

Sri Lanka: SLRC Channel Eye, Star Sports India

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Star Sports India

Carribbeans, South America, Central America: ESPN

South Africa: SuperSports

Middle East: OSN Sports

Canada: SportsNet, WillowTV

Pacific Islands, Papua New Guinea: Fiji TV, SKY Pacific

Singapore: Star Cricket Starhub & Singtel

Hong Kong: Star Cricket - PCCW

Netherlands: Fox Sports

Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports 2

Rest of the World: Hotstar

more from icc champions trophy 2017

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you