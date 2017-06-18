VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy final - best moments
Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4. (Video courtesy: SNTV)