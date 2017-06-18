 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy final - best moments | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
HT Logo
ICC champions trophy

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy final - best moments

Pakistan dominated with both bat and ball to thrash a rather off-colour India by 180 runs and win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Watch the video highlights of India vs Pakistan here

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 19, 2017 00:11 IST
HIndustan Times
Champions Trophy 2017
India captain Virat Kohli after his team lost the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final to Pakistan. Watch video highlights of India vs Pakistan here(AP)

Mohammad Amir removed all of India’s top three as Pakistan stunned arch-rivals with a remarkable 180-run win in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday. Watch the video highlights of India vs Pakistan here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4. (Video courtesy: SNTV)

