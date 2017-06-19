How the Kashmiri media reacted to Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy win

“Kashmir erupts in joy,” read the lead story in the Kashmir Reader, in reference to the celebrations in the valley following Pakistan’s unprecedented ICC Champions Trophy triumph at The Oval on Sunday.

The Pakistan team handed arch-rivals India a 180-run drubbing in Sunday’s final to win the title for the first time in their history.

Celebrations ensued in the valley following the win, making front page headlines in most major dailies of the region.

“Champions Trophy: Kashmir erupts in joy as Pakistan beat India,” read one of the front page stories in Greater Kashmir, while Rising Kashmir too gave the story an opening page slot.

READ | ‘Allah has answered our prayers’: Pakistani fans jubilant after ICC Champions Trophy win, celebrations in Kashmir

“Crackers go off as Pak pulls off stunning win over India,” it read.

“People took to the streets, hold nocturnal pro-freedom rallies to celebrate Pakistan’s spectacular performance against India,” Kashmir Reader reported.

“While Pakistan was still to crush the Indian team by 180 runs, mosques at many places hummed with pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The Pakistan anthem was played at many places as well. In downtown Srinagar, youth fired crackers continuously. When Pakistan was close to defeating India, youth gathered at marketplaces across Kashmir blasting crackers one after the other,” the report further stated.

Apart from downtown Srinagar, celebrations were also held at Safa Kadal, Darish Kadal, north and south Kashmir, Hajin and at the Kashmir University campus, the report added.