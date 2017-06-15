Full cricket score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final: IND win by 9 wkts, to face PAK in final
India rode on Rohit Sharma’s 11th ton and skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 96 to thrash Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston. The defending champions will now face Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval in a bid to become three-time champions. Catch full cricket score of India vs Bangladesh semi-final here.icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 15, 2017 21:47 IST
India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma scored his 11th century while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Virat Kohli’s men will now take on Pakistan in the tournament final at The Oval. Catch full cricket score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final clash between India vs Bangladesh here. (HIGHLIGHTS | STREAMING INFO)
