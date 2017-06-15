Full cricket score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final: IND win by 9 wkts, to face PAK in final

India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma scored his 11th century while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Virat Kohli’s men will now take on Pakistan in the tournament final at The Oval. Catch full cricket score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final clash between India vs Bangladesh here. (HIGHLIGHTS | STREAMING INFO)

