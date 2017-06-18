Full cricket score, India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final: PAK crush IND by 180 runs, win maiden title
Pakistan rode on Fakhar Zaman’s maiden ton and Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali’s three wicket-haul to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title with a 180-run win over defending champions India at The Oval. Catch full cricket score of India vs Pakistan final hereicc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 18, 2017 21:35 IST
Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs to win the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time.With this, Pakistan became the fourth team to complete the ICC treble. Catch full cricket score of the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final here. (HIGHLIGHTS | STREAMING INFO) (INDIA vs PAKISTAN: HWL SEMI-FINALS HIGHLIGHTS)
