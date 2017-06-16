Pakistan cricket team accused of match-fixing by former captain Aamer Sohail?

The match-fixing scandal has apparently come back to haunt the Pakistan cricket team. Former skipper Aameer Sohail has indirectly accused the entire team of fixing matches as they qualified for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after beating England in the semi-final in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Speaking on a Pakistan TV news channel, Sohail said that ‘external factors’ were behind Pakistan’s progress to the final where they will play India at The Oval on June 18. In a panel that also included former captain and coach Javed Miandad, Sohail said, “Sarfraz needs to be told that you have not done anything great. Someone has helped you win the game. There is no reason for you (Sarfraz) to be so happy. We all know what happens behind the scenes. Don’t wish to get into the details on who won them the games. If asked, I will say that the prayers of the fans and God has won them the games.”

Aamir Sohail levels serious allegations on Pakistan team, says "someone [from outside the team] is winning them matches." #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/wPxD9INGkP — azhar khan (@Azharkh4) June 15, 2017

However, Sohail later on clarified that he was misquoted and that he wished that Pakistan play their best cricket on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Pakistan cricket has been caught in the match-fixing scandal. In 2010, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir and then skipper Salman Butt were convicted for spot-fixing in the Lord’s Test against England. In the 2017 Pakistan Super League, the likes of Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed from playing any form of cricket for violating anti-corruption code.

Pakistan have entered the final of the tournament for the first time. After losing heavily to India in Edgbaston, they bounced back with tense wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka. However, they stunned the cricketing world by defeating England by a heavy margin in Cardiff. Sarfraz’s side will be aiming to break their India jinx in ICC events as they look to seal the Champions Trophy for the first time.