Rohit Sharma deflates Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy semis

Rohit Sharma’s 11th ODI century brought India victory in their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston cricket ground here on Thursday. Rohit Sharma opened India’s innings after Bangladesh managed 264 for seven wickets in their 50 overs. In the fitness of things, Rohit sealed his 100 with a six off a short ball from Mustafizur Rahman.

When Rohit Sharma got to his 100, India – 212 for one wicket -- were left with 53 more runs to get which they did with almost 10 overs to spare.

The Mumbai opener, who has been in good form in this Champions Trophy, started India’s run chase with a brisk opening stand of 87 runs off 88 balls with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 46.

He has a special liking for Bangladesh bowlers. In the 2015 World Cup, Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 137 off 126 balls at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India won by 109 runs. On Thursday, Rohit hit a dozen exquisite boundaries in his century.

Rohit’s innings was full of grace. He looked more at comfort with his dodgy hamstring. Effectively, the opener moved his feet well, quickly got in line with the deliveries, easily transferred weight back on his right leg to score boundaries square off the wicket.

Array of shots

Rohit’s 50 came off 72 balls with seven boundaries, each one a gem. Unlike Dhawan, who loves to play the lofted shots, Rohit plays along the ground. With an array of strokes at his disposal, the Mumbai batsman easily found the gaps and fed off the pace given to him by the Bangladesh pacers Mustafizur and Mashrafe Mortaza.

With every ball he middle, his innings grew progressively richer. With Virat Kohli, he produced a breezy 100-run stand off just 89 balls. As India raced towards victory, Rohit Sharma was not in a rush to score but the loose balls came far too often and the century came off 111 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six.

Rohit Sharma will not be travelling for the limited overs series in the West Indies immediately after the Champions Trophy. It’s not worth taking the risk considering the fact that he had recovered from thigh injury earlier this year.

Skipper Virat Kohli confirmed this after the match. “Rohit is a special player and we need to protect him,” said Kohli, explaining why he has been rested for the series in the West Indies.

Kohli said Rohit had a full IPL season after a big surgery and his calibre is never in doubt. “We need players like him. Another injury and we could lose him for seven months. India can’t afford this as we have lot of cricket coming up,” the captain said.