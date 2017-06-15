Tamim Iqbal’s crafty ICC Champions Trophy knock goes in vain as India win

Tamim Iqbal overturned a scrappy start, brought his big-match experience into play to power Bangladesh’s batting in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal vs India at the Edgbaston cricket ground on Thursday. (IND vs BAN HIGHLIGHTS)

Tamim Iqbal, the 28-year-old opener, stroked the ball sweetly en route to his 38th ODI fifty off 62 balls and then accelerated to a score an 82-ball 70 to add muscle to Bangladesh’s middle-over momentum. (IND vs BAN SCORECARD)

The former Bangladesh captain has been in great touch in the ICC Champions Trophy.

On the opening day of the Champions Trophy on June 1, Tamim started with a solid 128 against England in Bangladesh’s first group A game at The Oval. Four days later at the same venue, he scored a 95 against Australia. The match was abandoned due to rain.

Tamim scored a duck against New Zealand in Cardiff but that seemed to be more of an exception than a rule as the left-handed star took into good form into the historic game against a fancied India side.

Tamim Iqbal got a lucky reprieve when he was on 17. Trying to pull a short of length delivery from Hardik Pandya, Tamim dragged the ball onto his stumps but to his good fortune, the Indian pacer had overstepped.

He found the gaps with aplomb and on a pitch that did not offer much turn, he adjusted well to score both in front of the wickets and off his legs. Tamim took 13 runs off a Ravichandran Ashwin over 12 of which came off back-to-back boundaries.

It was his ability to find the gaps in the field and keep the ball on the ground that underlined his skills on a high pressure day.

Tamim and Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim produced 123 runs for the third wicket as Bangladesh were reduced to 31 for 2 after Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman were out to reckless shots.

But Tamim undid his good work with a rash stroke in the 28th over. He was bowled trying to play a pre-determined sweep. Tamim was never on top of the delivery that Kedar Jadhav pitched well up because Tamim dug his left foot in deep.

Tamim’s wicket brought India back in the game as they restricted the Tigers to 264/7.

However, Tamim’s knock went in vain as India won the game by nine wickets and 59 balls to spare with Rohit Sharma hitting a splendid century.