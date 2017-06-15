VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS - India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli’s men in ICC Champions Trophy final

India cruised into the final of ICC Champions Trophy with a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, setting up a clash with old rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Watch video highlights of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final here. (India vs Bangladesh : T20 MATCH BLOG)

A masterful unbeaten 123 from Rohit Sharma at Edgbaston steered the defending champions to victory with nearly 10 overs to spare after they were set a target of 265 by Bangladesh, playing in their first semi-final of a major tournament. (India vs Bangladesh : T20 MATCH SCORECARD)