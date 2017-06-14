VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan stun England to enter maiden ICC Champions Trophy final
Pakistan defeated England by eight wickets to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final where they will take on the winner of the match between defending champions India and Bangladesh. Watch match video highlights of England vs Pakistan here.icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 15, 2017 22:59 IST
Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England by eight wickets in a one-sided ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. Pakistan bowled and fielded tightly to restrict the hosts to a paltry total of 211 all out and the lowest-ranked team in the tournament knocked off the runs in style with a massive 12.5 overs to spare. Watch match video highlights of England vs Pakistan here. (Video credit: ICC Twitter) (ENG v PAK highlights)
England innings (big hits):
🎥 The @englandcricket scorecard didn't make for pretty reading, but @root66 (46) & @jbairstow21 (43) offered most resistance #ENGvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/ezN8FU2FMb— ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2017
England innings (fall of wickets):
🎥🇵🇰 Hassan Ali's treble led a @TheRealPCB bowling attack that also saw contributions from @JunaidkhanREAL and @rummanraees15 #ENGvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/ltMPSKuOAe— ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2017
Pakistan innings:
🎥🇵🇰 @TheRealPCB showed no mercy, chasing down England's modest total of 211 in 37 overs, led by @AzharAli_ and Fakhar Zaman #ENGvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/KEe40LGGJy— ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2017
Pakistan will now take on the winner of the match between India and Bangladesh in the final.