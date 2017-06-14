 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan stun England to enter maiden ICC Champions Trophy final | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
ICC champions trophy

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan stun England to enter maiden ICC Champions Trophy final

Pakistan defeated England by eight wickets to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final where they will take on the winner of the match between defending champions India and Bangladesh. Watch match video highlights of England vs Pakistan here.

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 15, 2017 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez celebrate victory as they leave the pitch after winning the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal vs England in Cardiff on Wednesday. Watch match video highlights of England vs Pakistan here.(AP)

Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England by eight wickets in a one-sided ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. Pakistan bowled and fielded tightly to restrict the hosts to a paltry total of 211 all out and the lowest-ranked team in the tournament knocked off the runs in style with a massive 12.5 overs to spare. Watch match video highlights of England vs Pakistan here. (Video credit: ICC Twitter) (ENG v PAK highlights)

England innings (big hits):

England innings (fall of wickets):

Pakistan innings:

Pakistan will now take on the winner of the match between India and Bangladesh in the final.

