Virat Kohli continues supreme ODI form, becomes fastest to 8000 runs

Virat Kohli’s magnificent form in ODIs continued as he continued to smash records in the semi-final between India and Bangladesh during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 encounter in Edgbaston on Friday.

Kohli, who has acquired the reputation as one of the best batsman in the world in an ODI run-chase, once again stamped his authority during the match as he blasted an unbeaten 96 and along with Rohit Sharma, who smashed his 11th ton, guided India to a massive nine-wicket win. During the process, Kohli also went past 8000 runs in ODIs.

What made it special was that Kohli became the fastest to get to the landmark in ODIs. The right-hander reached the milestone in the 39th over bowled by Sabbir Rahman and he registered several records in the process. Here are some of the milestones Kohli achieved during the course of India’s victory

175 - Number of innings in which Kohli reached the milestone. The previous best was 183 innings by South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

8 - Kohli became the eighth Indian and 29th batsman overall to complete 8000 runs in ODI cricket.

28 - Kohli’s age when he reached the milestone of 8000 runs. He is the second youngest player to score 8000 runs.

9 - India defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. This is their highest margin of victory for India in the Champions Trophy.

11 - Number of tons for Rohit Sharma in ODIs. This is his second consecutive ton against Bangladesh in an ICC event.