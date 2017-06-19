Virat Kohli named in Team of Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed skipper

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been rewarded for leading his side to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 triumph on Sunday, after being named to lead the Team of the tournament announced by the world body.

India, losing finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, have three players in the eleven picked by a jury which included three former national skippers, Sourav Ganguly, England’s Mike Atherton and Rameez Raja of Pakistan.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners Pakistan have four players in the selected line-up, with Fakhar Zaman, who scored a match-winning 114 in the final, chosen to open the batting with India’s Shikhar Dhawan.

READ | Pakistan Cricket Board optimistic about hosting World XI in September

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the other India player in the side.

“I am more happy and delighted for players like Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali, who impressed their peers through their talent and performances,” Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said in an ICC release.

Dhawan won the Golden Bat as the tournament’s leading run-scorer while Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali was awarded the Gold Ball as the top wicket-taker.

Only four of the eight participating teams – all semifinalists -- find a place in the eleven of the Team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

READ | Adam Gilchrist vs girls of Jesus & Mary College: The winning six won Gilly’s heart

No member from world champions Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa or New Zealand, all eliminated in the group stages find a place in the eleven. There is consolation though for New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, who has been named the 12th man.

Team (in batting order): Shikhar Dhawan (India -- 338 runs), Fakhar Zaman (Pak - 252 runs), Tamim Iqbal (BAN -- 293 runs), Virat Kohli (India -- 258 runs), Joe Root (Eng -- 258 runs), Ben Stokes (Eng -- 184 runs, 3 wkts), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pak-capt,wk -- 76 runs, 9 dismissals), Adil Rashid (Eng -- 7 wkts), Junaid Khan (Pak - 8 wkts), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India -- 7 wkts), Hasan Ali (Pak -- 13 wkts). 12th man: Kane Williamson (NZ -- 244 runs).