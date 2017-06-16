Virat Kohli’s ‘Tongue’-in-cheek gesture vs Bangladesh sets social media abuzz

Heading into the semi-final clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 encounter between India vs Bangladesh, there was some hostility prior to the game. In the build-up, Bangladesh fans had put out a provocative cartoon that showed a Tiger, which was draped with the Bangladesh flag chasing a Dog that was wrapped with an Indian flag. This gave the contest added spice even before a ball was bowled.

In the semi-final clash at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl. The aggression displayed by Kohli and the Indian team was clearly evident as they struck early. Sabbir Rahman, who was batting at No.3, was given an aggressive send-off but Bangladesh recovered with Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim slamming fifties. However, Kedar Jadhav broke the partnership by getting rid of Tamim for 70 and Rahim for 61.

The wicket of Rahim, in particular, drew out the aggression in Kohli even more. The batsman toe-ended a full toss to mid wicket where the Indian skipper took the catch and celebrated by sticking out his tongue and jumping with joy. His expression soon became a popular meme on social media platform and Twitter users had a field day.

When I see Butter Chicken. pic.twitter.com/YbyxsidojK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 15, 2017

One particular user had tagged Mushfiqur Rahim and his now-deleted Tweet that he had posted in which he had expressed happiness over India’s loss in the semi-final of the ICC World T20 against the West Indies.

One Twitter user pointed out that Kohli could qualify to do the Haka, the famous war dance done by the dominant New Zealand AllBlacks before a Rugby match.

The clash against Bangladesh was a perfect game for India. The two-time champions won the match by nine wickets in pursuit of 265, with Rohit Sharma slamming his 11th ODI ton and Kohli being unbeaten on 96. The skipper also became the fastest to reach 8000 runs as India booked their spot in the final where they will play Pakistan. However, Kohli’s ‘tongue’-in-cheek celebration summed up the perfect day for the Indian cricket team.