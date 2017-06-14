Yuvraj Singh flaunts superpowers ahead of ICC Champions Trophy SF vs Bangladesh

A day before India take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy, swashbuckling left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh uploaded a special video showcasing his ‘superpowers’ at the Oval Cricket Ground.

In the video that lasts 24-seconds, Yuvraj Singh approaches an automated door, which opens and closes on its own, but the all-rounder gestures with his hands in a manner as if his magical powers were the reason of its movement.

The video was uploaded on the official Facebook page of Yuvraj Singh and has gone viral since. He steps in and comes out as the door opens and closes while Yuvraj continues with his mannerisms. Terming the gestures as his superpowers, the caption of the video read: “When u think u have super powers !” Skipper Virat Kohli has been credited for capturing the moment.

Yuvraj has scored 83 runs in the competition so far and plays a vital role in the team’s middle-order. He’s also a handy part-time bowler but being in the wrong side of 30s, he’s slowly reduced bowling long spells. He broke into the limelight as a young cricketer who was prolific on the field and could virtually aim at the stumps at will and has been a fan-favourite since. He was also adjudged as the player-of-the-tournament back in the 2011 World Cup when India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift the trophy after 28 years.