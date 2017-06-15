Ten pilgrims from Amritsar killed as bus skids off road in Himachal’s Kangra district

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a private bus skidded off the road at Dhaliara in Dehra sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Thursday.

The victims belong to Amritsar. They were on a pilgrimage from the Chintpurni temple to Jwalamukhi in Kangra.

KILLER STRETCH May 8, 2016: Seven pilgrims from Amritsar were killed in a bus accident on the same stretch

April 1, 2017: 10 people injured in a bus accident near Dehra town

The accident spot is 45 km from Kangra. There is a steep descent from Chintpurni to Dehra town and the stretch is accident-prone.

Kangra superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi said rescue teams were at the spot.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Dehra and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

Chief minister Virbhadra Singh expressed grief and assured all help to the victims.