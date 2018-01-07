 10 killed after truck hits three-wheeler, car in Uttar Pradesh | india-news | Hindustan Times
10 killed after truck hits three-wheeler, car in Uttar Pradesh

The truck lost its balance after taking a sharp right turn on the busy national highway and hit and fell on a three-wheeler, a car and some passers-by.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2018 20:19 IST
The accident took place around 4 pm on Sunday. The truck was travelling from Agra to Kanpur.
The accident took place around 4 pm on Sunday. The truck was travelling from Agra to Kanpur.(HT Photo/Representative)

In a freak accident, at least 10 persons were on Sunday killed and one was critically injured after a speeding truck hit a three-wheeler and took a tumble crushing a car and some passers-by here, police said.

The accident took place around 4 pm when the truck, travelling from Agra to Kanpur, lost its balance after taking a sharp right turn on the busy national highway and hit and fell on a three-wheeler, a car and some passers-by, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The SP said that the toll might rise further.

He added that the critically injured person was admitted to a hospital and might be referred to Agra.

The driver of the truck was absconding, police said, adding that further investigation was on.

