10 major decisions taken by Yogi Adityanath after taking over as UP chief minister

Here is a list of things he ordered:

1.Farm loans worth Rs 36,359 crore waived .

2.Crackdown ordered on illegal slaughter houses and meat shops.

3.Ban on cow smuggling, police officers told to adopt a zero tolerance policy towards those involved in such trade.

4.Ministers told to stop using red beacons atop vehicles.

5.Services of all advisers, vice-chairmen and chairmen appointed by the previous SP government discontinued.

6.Anti-Romeo squads set up in 11 districts of the Lucknow zone to prevent eve-teasing.

7.Ministers told to disclose their incomes and submit the details to the CM secretariat and the BJP office.

8.Ban ordered on ‘paan-masala, gutkha’ consumption in government offices, hospitals, schools etc.

9.Deadline of June 15 set for making all UP roads pot-holes free.

10.FIR ordered against government school teachers taking private tuitions.